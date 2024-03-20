Hoeing has given up two runs over 8.2 innings with a 10:3 K:BB and zero home runs allowed in Grapefruit League action this spring.

The 27-year-old right-hander spent his first full season in the majors last season, stumbling to a 5.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 53:25 K:BB through 70.2 innings in a low-leverage role for Miami. Hoeing should handle a similar assignment in 2024, but he does have minor-league options remaining and further struggles could get him bumped back to Triple-A Jacksonville, especially once the Marlins' staff gets healthier.