Hoenig felt mild tightness in his hamstring after a two-inning rehab appearance May 21, and he's been working on strengthening exercises since, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander originally appeared on track to rejoin the Marlins' bullpen as soon as this weekend, but that plan is out the window. Hoenig likely won't need too much time to ramp up once he's deemed ready to resume his rehab assignment, but the team will be cautious with him rather than risk aggravating the injury. He had been one of Miami's most effective relievers prior to landing on the shelf in early May, posting a 1.83 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 19.2 innings.