Contrary to a previous report, Smith left Sunday's game against the Rockies with left shoulder tightness and is considered day-to-day, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

It was originally reported that Smith appeared to leave with a groin injury, but this is a bit more concerning. While the team is saying he is day-to-day, the shoulder ailment was serious enough to force Smith out of this start after just 1.1 innings, so it's quite possible he ends up missing significant time. He will likely get a series of tests on his shoulder in the coming days, at which point more information about his timetable should become available.