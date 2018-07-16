Marlins' Cameron Maybin: Submits three-hit performance
Maybin went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base Sunday in the Marlins' 10-5 win over the Phillies.
Since Lewis Brinson (hip) was placed on the disabled list July 4, Maybin has taken over as the Marlins' primary center fielder and has quietly emerged as an appealing deep-league fantasy asset. Over his last 10 appearances, Maybin has gone 11-for-31 (.355 average) with a 5-for-5 success rate on stolen-base attempts. Given the scarcity of steals around the MLB, Maybin is deserving of a bump in ownership from his current level.
