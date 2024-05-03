Myers went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Getting the start in left field and batting seventh against right-hander Peter Lambert, Myers led off the bottom of the fourth inning by drawing a walk and promptly swiping second base, coming around to score on a Nick Fortes single. Myers has seen regular action between all three outfield positions since being promoted in late April and has gone 5-for-11 at the plate with a steal, three runs and five RBI, and if he keeps producing he represents a threat to the playing time of the struggling Nick Gordon (.516 OPS) and Jesus Sanchez (.614 OPS).