Myers went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Brewers.

Recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, the 27-year-old got the start in center field and batted eighth with Jazz Chisholm unavailable while dealing with what's thought to be a minor knee issue. Myers took advantage of the opportunity, swiping his first career base in the majors in the seventh inning as the Marlins tried to erase a 3-2 deficit. Chisholm could be back in the lineup as soon as Friday, but if he's not ready to return, Myers might get the nod again against right-hander Bryce Elder and Atlanta.