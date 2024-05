Myers went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.

Myers tagged Sean Manaea for a two-run homer in the second inning, marking Myers' first homer of 2024 and just the second long ball of his career. Since being called up April 28, Myers is slashing .269/.367/.462 with 12 strikeouts in 30 plate appearances.