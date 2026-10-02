Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall revealed Thursday that Myers recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair the AC joint in his left shoulder, Mike Petraglia of CLNSCincy.com reports.

Myers spent time on the injured list this season with the AC joint issue. The cleanup procedure should not affect Myers' availability for the beginning of spring training. Myers slashed .268/.352/.425 versus lefties in 2026 and should at least have a short-side platoon role with the Reds in 2027.