Myers went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

Getting the start in right field and batting seventh in his season debut with the Marlins, Myers ripped a three-bagger off Patrick Corbin in the first inning and came around to score on Vidal Brujan's own triple in the very next at-bat. While he's in the majors, Myers will likely be deployed primarily against southpaws behind Miami's outfield trio of Jazz Chisholm, Jesus Sanchez and Nick Gordon, all of whom hit left-handed. If he gets hot at the plate though, the offense-starved Marlins could give Myers more playing time than expected.