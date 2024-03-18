Myers went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The 28-year-old outfielder has had a strong camp, batting .407 (11-for-27) with two homers and two steals, and Sunday's long ball came off New York's Opening Day starter Jose Quintana. Myers isn't guaranteed a spot on the Marlins' bench though, as the team has an overload of utility players like Jon Berti, Nick Gordon and Vidal Brujan who have more position flexibility, but he might be the team's best defensive option in center field among the candidates for bench jobs. Also working against Myers winning a spot on the initial 26-man roster is that he has minor-league options remaining, while Gordon and Brujan do not.