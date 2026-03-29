Myers went 1-for-1 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

Myers played the hero with a walk-off RBI-single in the bottom of the 11th inning. He entered the game in the ninth inning as a defensive substitution to protect a 5-4 lead but was needed for extras when Emilio Pagan blew the save. Myers has appeared in both games thus far, having served as a pinch hitter for Will Benson against a left-hander late in the Opening Day loss.