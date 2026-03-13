Myers was scratched from the Reds' lineup against the Giants in Friday's Cactus League game due to an illness, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

With Myers removed from Friday's lineup, Noelvi Marte will shift over to center field while Blake Dunn (knee) starts in right field and bats in the leadoff spot. Myers has appeared in 10 Cactus League games for the Reds and has gone 7-for-20 with nine walks, three doubles, one home run and five RBI.