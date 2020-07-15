Alvarez is making a strong push for a spot on the 30-man roster, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports. "I like the kid," manager Don Mattingly said earlier this week. "I think he's got a chance to help us depending on what happens during this this camp."

The 30-year-old has yet to make his big-league debut, but Alvarez is no stranger to competing at the highest levels athletically, having won a silver medal in speed skating at the 2014 Olympics. As a switch hitter with wheels and plenty of defensive versatility -- he saw time at second base, third base, shortstop and left field last season for Triple-A New Orleans -- he could be a useful bench player for the Marlins, but the club already has a player with a similar profile in Jon Berti, and Miami would also need to find room for Alvarez on the 40-man roster if he does earn a spot.