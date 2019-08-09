Hernandez (2-4) struck out seven over six scoreless innings while earning the win Thursday against the Braves, allowing two hits with two walks.

Hernandez allowed a triple in the first inning and loaded the bases in the second, but he cruised after that point and was given plenty of run support to earn the win. His seven punchouts tied a season high and he completed six innings for just the second time in 14 appearances. Hernandez endured two poor starts in his last three, so this was a nice way to get back on track. He will take a 4.94 ERA into his next start at home against the Dodgers.