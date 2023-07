Cooper is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After sitting out Sunday's series finale with the Rockies due to an illness, Cooper returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Cooper isn't believed to be dealing with any health-related setbacks, so his absence from the lineup Wednesday is likely just a byproduct of the Marlins playing a day game after a night game.