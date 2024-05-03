Cooper started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 3-1 loss to San Francisco.

Cooper was back in action after missing one game due to a right wrist injury. He was plunked by a pitch during Tuesday's game -- his Red Sox debut -- and sat out Wednesday. Bobby Dalbec started at first base Thursday, but he's expected to be optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Friday, which will leave Cooper as the top righty-hitting option at first base going forward. The lefty-hitting Dominic Smith is also around to back up Cooper.