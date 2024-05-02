Cooper (wrist) will serve as the Red Sox's designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Thursday's game against the Giants, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Cooper didn't play in Wednesday's 6-2 win while tending to a bruised right wrist, but he'll be back in action for the series finale. Given that he's serving as the Red Sox's DH rather than manning first base, it's possible that the bruised wrist is still presenting some complications with his throwing. With Masataka Yoshida (thumb) going on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, the Red Sox can give Cooper as much time as he needs at DH to heal up from the wrist issue before he's reintegrated at first base.