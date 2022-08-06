Cooper will not start Saturday against the Cubs, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper returned from a wrist injury Wednesday and went 1-for-8 in his first two games back in the lineup. He'll get a rest Saturday, with Lewin Diaz at first base and Jesus Aguilar serving as the designated hitter.
