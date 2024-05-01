Cooper is expected to be fine after exiting Tuesday's game versus the Giants following a hit-by-pitch on the right wrist, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
It's not clear whether Cooper required any imaging, but either way it sounds like he escaped with just a contusion. The Red Sox are reportedly closing in on a major-league contract with Dominic Smith, who could share time at first base with Cooper while Triston Casas (ribs) is out.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Cooper: Dealing with wrist contusion•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Cooper: Exits early versus Giants•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Cooper: Batting seventh in Boston debut•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Cooper: Should be available Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Cooper: Shipped to Boston•
-
Cubs' Garrett Cooper: Jettisoned from 40-man roster•