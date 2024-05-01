Cooper is expected to be fine after exiting Tuesday's game versus the Giants following a hit-by-pitch on the right wrist, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

It's not clear whether Cooper required any imaging, but either way it sounds like he escaped with just a contusion. The Red Sox are reportedly closing in on a major-league contract with Dominic Smith, who could share time at first base with Cooper while Triston Casas (ribs) is out.