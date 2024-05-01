Cooper (wrist) suffered a right wrist contusion in Tuesday's matchup with the Giants, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Cooper was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, forcing him to be removed from his Red Sox debut early. The 33-year-old is likely set to undergo some additional imaging on his wrist, which will provide a better understanding of his status moving forward. In the meantime, Bobby Dalbec replaced Cooper at first base and would see an extended role in his absence.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Cooper: Exits early versus Giants•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Cooper: Batting seventh in Boston debut•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Cooper: Should be available Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Cooper: Shipped to Boston•
-
Cubs' Garrett Cooper: Jettisoned from 40-man roster•
-
Cubs' Garrett Cooper: Has big night Tuesday•