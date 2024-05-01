Cooper (wrist) suffered a right wrist contusion in Tuesday's matchup with the Giants, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cooper was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, forcing him to be removed from his Red Sox debut early. The 33-year-old is likely set to undergo some additional imaging on his wrist, which will provide a better understanding of his status moving forward. In the meantime, Bobby Dalbec replaced Cooper at first base and would see an extended role in his absence.