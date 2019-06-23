Cooper went 3-for-5 with a solo homer in a 6-4 victory against the Phillies on Sunday.

The 28-year-old is now batting more than .400 with four homers this month. Cooper has a hit in each of the last 13 games in which he has recorded an at-bat. He also has six multi-hit contests in June. Cooper is batting .324 with seven homers, 22 RBI and 28 runs in 139 at-bats this season.