Burger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 3-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Burger has gone 8-for-63 (.127) over 16 games since he returned from an oblique injury, with Friday's effort being his second multi-hit game in that span. He's yet to find a rhythm at the plate, and he was slumping just before the injury too. Burger is slashing .175/.211/.300 with four homers, 17 RBI, 11 runs scored and three doubles over 128 plate appearances this season, though he remains in a starting role for a Marlins team that has no intention to contend in 2024.