Burger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

While Burger was likely overdue for a day off after making 17 consecutive starts dating back to May 15, his absence from the lineup Wednesday could be the result of an injury. As Christina De Nicola of MLB.com points out, Burger looked to have tweaked an intercostal muscle on a swing during Tuesday's 9-5 loss, though he stayed in the game after telling manager Skip Schumaker that he was fine. Burger was previously on the injured list from April 15 through May 6 with an intercostal strain, so fantasy managers will likely want to keep close tabs on his status heading into the Marlins' series versus the Guardians this weekend.