The Marlins traded Burger to the Rangers on Tuesday in exchange for Echedry Vargas, Max Acosta and Brayan Mendoza, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

The Marlins will plunge even further into their full-scale rebuild by trading away Burger, who slashed .265/.315/.472 and launched 38 home runs during his 190-game tenure in Miami. Now with the Rangers, the 28-year-old slugger's easiest path to playing time is likely as Texas' third baseman, though his subpar defense could cause him to move into the DH spot.