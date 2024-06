Burger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.

Burger went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in his first three plate appearances Sunday, but flipped his production in the ninth inning with a solo homer off Emmanuel Clase. The long ball was his fifth of the year and just his second in 31 games. On the year, Burger owns a .597 OPS but is striking out at a 24.4 percent clip, which would be a career low if it holds.