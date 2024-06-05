Burger said that he's not dealing with any soreness or pain in his intercostal muscle, but he's out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays as a matter of caution, Noah Berger of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Burger was on the injured list from April 15 through May 6 with a left intercostal strain, and he appeared to tweak the muscle on a swing during Tuesday's 9-5 loss. He was able to stay in the game, and Burger's condition hasn't seemed to have taken a turn for the worse heading into Wednesday's series finale. However, with a team off day Thursday, both Burger and manager Skip Schumaker agreed that it was for the best for the third baseman to get a two-day break by exiting the lineup Wednesday. Burger is fully expected to be back in the starting nine Friday versus the Guardians.