Burger went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Mets.

The third baseman appears to be breaking out of his early-season slump. Burger has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, slashing .333/.373/.479 over that stretch and going yard twice in the last four contests. His 31.4 percent strikeout rate during that time is still a concern, however. On the season, the 28-year-old is batting .228 with only six homers in 47 games, a far cry from the 34 in 141 games he slugged in 2023.