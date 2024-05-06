Burger (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game against the Dodgers, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

As anticipated, Burger is back with the big club after missing the last few weeks rehabbing from a left intercostal strain. He was a big piece of the Marlins' offense before landing on the IL, recording three homers, 15 RBI and eight runs scored over his first 16 games of the 2024 season.