Burger (oblique) joined the Marlins in Los Angeles and is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Dodgers, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

On the shelf since April 15 with a left intercostal strain, Burger looks to have checked out fine after completing the final phase of his recovery process this past week, when he joined Triple-A Jacksonville for a rehab assignment. He played in three games for Jacksonville, going 3-for-11 with two runs, two walks and one RBI in addition to playing nine innings at first base and 18 innings at third base. Once activated, Burger should immediately settle back in as the Marlins' everyday option at the hot corner, resulting in Vidal Brujan and Emmanuel Rivera losing out on playing time.