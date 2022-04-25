Luzardo (1-1) allowed a run on two hits and four walks while striking out eight in five innings to earn the win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Luzardo was charged with his first loss of the year during his last outing, but he entered the win column during Sunday's narrow victory. The 24-year-old has now posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 14.1 innings while striking out 37.5 percent of the batters he's faced in his first three starts of the year. The southpaw tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Mariners on Saturday.