Sanchez went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Sanchez's four steals already mark a new career high -- he'd stolen three bags in each of his previous two seasons. While the 26-year-old outfielder may offer some value on the basepaths, Sanchez has struggled at the plate, going 6-for-35 (.171) with no extra-base hits and six RBI to start the season.