Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Misses end of Triple-A season
Sanchez (hamstring) did not return before Triple-A New Orleans' season ended Monday.
He left a game Aug. 23 with a hamstring issue, and while he was never moved to the 7-day IL, Sanchez never made it back into a game for the Baby Cakes. The 21-year-old ended up hitting .246/.338/.446 with four homers and nine walks in 17 games with the Marlins' top affiliate after coming over from the Rays at the trade deadline. Sanchez is on the 40-man roster, but the Marlins have given no indication that he will be up this year. His name was not included among those assigned to the Arizona Fall League, so it seems likely that Sanchez will just shut it down before ramping up with his spring prep in a couple months.
