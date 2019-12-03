Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Headed to Miami

Villar has been traded from the Orioles to the Marlins in exchange for Easton Lucas.

Villar was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday, and he's since been dealt to the Marlins, where he'll likely see time at both second base and shortstop along with Isan Diaz. The veteran infielder pieced together an impressive 2019 campaign, hitting .274 with 24 home runs, 73 RBI, 40 stolen bases and 4.0 WAR.