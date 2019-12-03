Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Headed to Miami
Villar has been traded from the Orioles to the Marlins in exchange for Easton Lucas.
Villar was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Wednesday, and he's since been dealt to the Marlins, where he'll likely see time at both second base and shortstop along with Isan Diaz. The veteran infielder pieced together an impressive 2019 campaign, hitting .274 with 24 home runs, 73 RBI, 40 stolen bases and 4.0 WAR.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...