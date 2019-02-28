Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Expected back Saturday
Manager Don Mattingly said he's targeting Saturday's exhibition versus the Cardinals for Alfaro's (knee) return to game action, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Alfaro sustained a bruised knee while pursuing a foul ball in a game over the weekend, prompting the Marlins to hold him out of the lineup for the last handful of Grapefruit League contests. Mattingly noted Wednesday that Alfaro has since received clearance to resume full baseball activities, so the Marlins are merely exercising precaution by holding their top backstop out until the weekend.
