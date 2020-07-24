Alfaro was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Friday.
Alfaro battled an oblique strain back in spring training but was deemed fully healthy in early April, and there's been no indication that the issue has returned. Francisco Cervelli will be the Marlins' top catcher while he remains sidelined.
