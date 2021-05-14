Alfaro (hamstring) was a late scratch from the first game of Triple-A Jacksonville's doubleheader on Thursday and he didn't play in the second game, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

While the Marlins didn't offer an explanation for his removal from the game, it doesn't bode well for Alfaro's chances of being activated from the injured list any time soon. He had played five innings Tuesday to kick off his rehab assignment before a rainout Wednesday. The catcher will need to prove he can handle a regular workload, including playing in back-to-back games, before he's expected to rejoin the big-league roster.