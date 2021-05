Alfaro (hamstring) has been cleared to take part in agility work and catching drills this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

While Alfaro's progression to baseball activities represents a step in the right direction, he doesn't look like he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list at any point during the Marlins' ongoing homestand. Sandy Leon and Chad Wallach will continue to work in a timeshare at catcher while Alfaro is on the mend.