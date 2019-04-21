Urena (1-3) picked up the win in Saturday's 9-3 victory over the Nationals, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

The right-hander seems to be finding his footing after a sluggish start to 2019, reeling off back-to-back quality starts against two tough opponents in the Nats and Phillies. Urena will take a 5.74 ERA and 21:6 K:BB through 26.2 innings into his next outing Friday in Philadelphia.