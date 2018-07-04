The Marlins activated Urena (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Rays, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

After a two-week absence due to an inflamed right shoulder, Urena will re-enter the rotation in place of Sandy Alcantara (infection), who shifts to the DL less than a week after his first MLB start. Urena didn't head out on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated, but he shouldn't face any limitations with his pitch count in his return to action. In fact, manager Don Mattingly may actually prefer if Urena works deep into Wednesday's game after Miami used seven relievers in Tuesday's 16-inning loss.