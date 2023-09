Simpson was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Jacksonville, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Simpson has struck out 62 batters in 36.1 innings this season in the minors, but all of those whiffs have come alongside a 4.71 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. The 26-year-old left-hander will be making his major-league debut whenever he gets into a game for the Marlins.