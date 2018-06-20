Marlins' JT Riddle: Two-hit night with two RBI
Riddle went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.
Riddle smacked a two-run triple -- his first three-bagger of the year -- off starter Dereck Rodriguez in the fourth inning. This was Riddle's second multi-hit game in his last three starts, but overall he's had a difficult time getting it going since being called back up in late May. Riddle is hitting .236 with three homers, nine RBI and seven runs in 72 at-bats.
