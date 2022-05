Riddle was acquired by the Mets from the Reds on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Riddle joined the Reds on a minor-league deal in March and was on the big-league roster for a week in April before being designated for assignment. The 30-year-old went 1-for-4 in two games for Cincinnati, and he has a .223/.261/.354 slash line over 252 games in his MLB career.