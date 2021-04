RIddle (COVID-19 protocols) was designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old had his contract selected April 14 after Andrelton Simmons tested positive for the virus, and Riddle landed on the COVID-19 IL himself a week later. Riddle's services are no longer required with Simmons, Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick now all back from the COVID-19 IL.