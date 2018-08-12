Brinson (hip) is expected to start a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins have yet to decided the destination, but it will likely be Double-A Jacksonville or High-A Jupiter. Brinson has been on the disabled list since early July due to a hip bone bruise, with the expected length of the rehab assignment currently unclear, although manager Don Mattingly previously indicated a possible return "by or in September."

