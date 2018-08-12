Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Begins rehab assignment Tuesday
Brinson (hip) is expected to start a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins have yet to decided the destination, but it will likely be Double-A Jacksonville or High-A Jupiter. Brinson has been on the disabled list since early July due to a hip bone bruise, with the expected length of the rehab assignment currently unclear, although manager Don Mattingly previously indicated a possible return "by or in September."
More News
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: May remain out until September•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Battling bone bruise•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Not cleared for baseball activities•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Lands on DL with hip issue•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Swats 10th homer Friday•
-
Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Situated on bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...