Arraez went 4-for-5 with a triple and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Arraez's bat finally got going after he entered Sunday's action hitting just .194 through nine games. It was his 14th career 4-hit game though he is still in search of his first RBI on the season. Arraez has scored nine runs while batting atop the Marlins' order, however, which is currently tied for ninth best in baseball.