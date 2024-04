Arraez went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's loss to the Giants.

All three hits were singles, but that's par for the course for Arraez. The reigning NL batting champ had a slow start to the season but quickly found his form, and he's hit safely in five straight games while going 8-for-20. The surge has lifted Arraez's slash line to .284/.368/.343 with 12 runs scored, but he has zero homers or steals and only one RBI.