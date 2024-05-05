Arraez went 4-for-6 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Arraez wasted no time in establishing a good first impression with his new team, smacking a leadoff double on the second pitch he saw from Brandon Pfaadt in the opening frame before coming around to score San Diego's first run of the contest. The newly acquired infielder would add another three singles on the night, with the latter one leading to an eight-run seventh inning for the Padres. It marked Arraez's second game this season with four hits, and he's now registered at least one knock in seven straight.