Arraez went 2-for-2 with three walks and a run scored during Monday's loss to the Angels.

Arraez had an uncharacteristic opening series against the Pirates, going just 2-for-18 in the four-game set. Monday's performance was his first multi-hit effort of the year and looked much more like the elite bat-to-ball star that fantasy managers are used to. He's registered a .360 OBP through five games despite the slow start.