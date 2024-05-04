The Marlins traded Arraez to the Padres on Friday in exchange for Dillon Head, Woo-suk Go, Nathan Martorella and Jakob Marsee, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

It's not immediately clear how Arraez will fit into the Padres' lineup, as San Diego already has a strong infield unit that includes Jake Cronenworth, Xander Bogaerts, Ha-Seong Kim and Manny Machado, but it's possible Arraez fills in as the Friars' primary designated hitter. The 27-year-old is slashing .299/.347/.372 across 148 plate appearances so far this season, and his departure from Miami leaves Vidal Brujan as the favorite to take over as the Marlins' main second baseman.