Arraez went 4-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Reds.

Arraez has multiple hits in his last eight games, going 20-for-38 (.526) with three extra-base hits in that span. The infielder played at first base Thursday, swapping places with Jake Cronenworth on the right side of the infield. Arraez is up to a .341/.382/.422 slash line with one home run, 12 RBI, 31 runs scored and three stolen bases over 226 plate appearances. He sees a majority of the playing time at the keystone and should continue to thrive atop the order for a team that has little trouble putting the ball in play.